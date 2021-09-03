Tsitsipas suffers 5-set upset loss to Carlos Alcaraz in 3rd round of U.S. Open

With the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd chanting his name, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz upset third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 0-6, 7-6 (7) at the U.S. Open in New York.

Alcaraz, the teenager from Spain, used powerful groundstrokes in an entertaining match to knock off Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas can take all the long bathroom breaks he wants from home. The controversial Greek tennis player faced an unfriendly crowd again in large part because of his lengthy breaks in the bathroom.

Alcaraz easily pulled off the biggest win of his career and is in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career. He was down 5-2 in the third set but kept pushing in a match that stretched past four hours.

Alcaraz thanked the crowd, absent last year because of the pandemic, for "pushing me up in the fifth set." He became the breakout start of the U.S. Open and had fans chanting "Carlos! Carlos!" with each big winner.

Medvedev takes another straight-set victory to advance

No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev continued an easy first week at the U.S. Open by routing Pablo Andujar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3.

The 2019 runner-up at Flushing Meadows has lost only 22 games in his three matches thus far.

Medvedev improved to 16-4 at the U.S. Open, his best mark at a major.

Halep advances to U.S. Open 4th round for 1st time in 5 years

Simona Halep fought through a marathon first-set tiebreaker and eventually beat Elena Rybakina 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time in five years.

The No. 12-seeded Halep needed seven set points to finally win the tiebreaker — after she was broken at love when serving for the set at 6-5.

She eventually won it when Rybakina double-faulted, then worked her way to the round of 16 for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in 2016.

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, had lost in the first round of the U.S. Open in both 2017 and 2018.

Rybakina, the No. 19 seed, was a quarterfinalist at the French Open, where she beat Serena Williams.