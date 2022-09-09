Ruud beats Khachanov to reach U.S. Open final

Casper Ruud claimed a 55-shot point to end the first set of his U.S. Open semifinal while building a big lead against Karen Khachanov and held on for a 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 victory Friday that put him in his second Grand Slam title match of the year.

When it ended, spectators in Arthur Ashe Stadium called out his name, "Ruuuuud!" — and it sounded sort of as if they were booing, rather than saluting.

Ruud, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, is a 23-year-old from Norway who can move from No. 7 to No. 1 in the rankings by winning the championship at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

Casper Ruud completes the road to the #USOpen final.

His opponent in this final on Sunday will be No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 26 Frances Tiafoe of the United States. Like Ruud, Alcaraz went into Friday with a chance to rise to replace 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev atop the rankings after the tournament.

All four men's semifinalists were making their debuts in that round in New York. That had not happened at the event since 1881, when it absolutely had to: That was the inaugural edition of what was then known as the U.S. Championships.

Ruud is coached by his father, former professional player Christian, and the game plan worked perfectly for most of the day against the 31st-ranked Khachanov, a six-foot-six Russian with a powerful serve who eliminated Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios in five sets in the quarter-finals.

To mitigate the effect of Khachanov's serves, Ruud would stand way behind the baseline to return, then look to dominate exchanges from the baseline. Ruud used flawless footwork for side-to-side defense and found openings to deliver deep groundstrokes that could finish off points.

He came up with occasional brilliance, such as the over-the-shoulder volley winner that put him ahead 6-3 in the tiebreaker. Moments later came the point of the match, on Ruud's third opportunity to end that set. It lasted 75 seconds and contained 19 more strokes than the second-longest rally of these entire two weeks, culminating with a down-the-line backhand by Ruud that drew a netted forehand in response.

Dad smiled. His kid raised both arms and put up two fingers on his right hand. Could have been just the index finger to signify No. 1, which could be next to his name soon.

Ruud broke to go up 2-1 in the second set and was on his way there. After Khachanov surged late in the third to make things slightly more intriguing, Ruud broke to lead 2-1 in the fourth, ripping a down-the-line forehand winner from the doubles alley.

Casper Ruud knows chances for a Grand Slam don't come easy. He'll get his second shot in 2022 on Sunday.

This marks the latest step in a real move forward for Ruud in Grand Slam play.

He came into this year with a record of just 14-13 at the sport's most important events — 3-4 in New York, where his best previous showing was a third-round appearance in 2020 — then needed to sit out the Australian Open in January after twisting his ankle in practice the day before the tournament began.

Since then? He's 13-2 at the majors in 2022.

Salisbury, Ram repeat as men's doubles champions

Earlier on Friday, Great Britain's Joe Salisbury slammed down an overhead to clinch another U.S. Open men's doubles title with American partner Rajeev Ram.

There wasn't much of a celebration beyond that. It didn't feel right to the British player while there's so much sadness at home following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I think it didn't feel appropriate to be overly celebrating or at least showing that too much, because obviously everybody back home and around the world is in mourning at the moment, and it's a very sad time," Salisbury said Friday.

"Definitely feels a bit strange to be in this situation. Obviously we are very happy with the success that we have had, but, yeah, it's a sad time at the same moment."

Salisbury and Ram became just the second team to repeat as men's doubles champions at the U.S. Open in the professional era with their 7-6 (4), 7-5 victory over Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

Great Britain's Joe Salisbury, left, hoists the trophy with American partner Rajeev Ram after winning the men's doubles final at the U.S. Open on Friday in Queens, New York. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

Salisbury wore a black band around the left sleeve on his shirt, while Skupski, who is also British, wore a black ribbon on his chest. Both teams had played semifinal matches Thursday and learned of the Queen's death on TV shortly after Salisbury and Ram had finished off their victory.

"I haven't really seen much of the news. But incredibly sad for obviously the country and obviously the world for what she did," Skupski said.

"It was a bit strange, us playing when obviously the country is in mourning. She was a great servant and we will obviously remember that she was an incredible woman."

Salisbury and Skupski are likely to team up to play doubles for Britain next week in Davis Cup. They could face Ram, who is on the U.S. roster that is in the same group.

Salisbury ensured he will remain the No. 1 player in the doubles rankings with his 17th straight U.S. Open win, combining men's and mixed doubles.

This one made he and Ram, the top-seeded team, the only pair other than Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde to go back-to-back in New York since 1968. The Hall of Fame duo from Australia won in 1995 and 1996.

McNally, Townsend advance to women's doubles final

New partner, same destination for Caty McNally.

McNally earned a second straight trip to the women's doubles final by teaming with fellow American Taylor Townsend for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over the 12th-seeded team of Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders on Friday.

McNally lost in the final last year with Coco Gauff, who recently reached No. 1 in the women's doubles rankings. But she and partner Jessica Pegula, who were the No. 2 seeds, were ousted in the first round.

The 20-year-old McNally went on to pair up in New York with Townsend, who returned to the tour this year after giving birth to a son in March 2021.

The duo lost the first set in 26 minutes and fell behind 2-0 in the second before mounting their rally.

McNally and Townsend will play the No. 3-seeded team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in Sunday's final.