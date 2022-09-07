Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski eliminated in U.S. Open women's doubles quarter-finals
Leylah Fernandez lone Canadian left standing in New York in mixed doubles
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open.
Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam tournament.
The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7.
The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak.
WATCH | Dabrowski, Olmos eliminated at U.S. Open:
Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the only Canadian left at the event.
She and American Jack Sock will play in the mixed doubles quarter-final later Wednesday.
Sabalenka survives
Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka returned to the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.
Sabalenka is the only player still alive in either draw who reached the final four in Flushing Meadows last year. She lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals.
The No. 6 seed from Belarus will face top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula for a spot in her first Grand Slam final.
She reached her only other major semifinal last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty.
Sabalenka quickly showed this matchup would be much different, racing to a 4-0 lead against the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up and wrapping up the first set in 28 minutes.
Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, faced No. 9 Andrey Rublev in one men's quarter-final Wednesday. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 11 Jannik Sinner were to meet in the late match.
