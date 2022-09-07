Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis·ROUNDUP

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski eliminated in U.S. Open women's doubles quarter-finals

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam tournament.

Leylah Fernandez lone Canadian left standing in New York in mixed doubles

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, left, and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos are seen above during their three-set quarter-final loss in women's doubles at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7.

The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak.

WATCH | Dabrowski, Olmos eliminated at U.S. Open:

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski falls in U.S. Open women's doubles quarters

2 hours ago
Duration 2:12
The number three seeds Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic defeated Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 to advance to the women's doubles semifinals at the U.S. Open.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the only Canadian left at the event.

She and American Jack Sock will play in the mixed doubles quarter-final later Wednesday.

Sabalenka survives

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka returned to the semifinals with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.

Sabalenka is the only player still alive in either draw who reached the final four in Flushing Meadows last year. She lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals.

The No. 6 seed from Belarus will face top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula for a spot in her first Grand Slam final.

"I'm ready for it," Sabalenka said. "I'm ready for another fight."

She reached her only other major semifinal last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty.

Sabalenka quickly showed this matchup would be much different, racing to a 4-0 lead against the 2016 U.S. Open runner-up and wrapping up the first set in 28 minutes.

Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, faced No. 9 Andrey Rublev in one men's quarter-final Wednesday. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 11 Jannik Sinner were to meet in the late match.

