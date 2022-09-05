Frances Tiafoe upsets No. 2 Rafael Nadal to reach quarter-finals at U.S. Open

Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's fourth round on Monday.

Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who is seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows and reached the second major quarter-final of his career.

He is the youngest American man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Andy Roddick in 2006, but this was not a case of a one-sided crowd backing one of its own. Nadal is about as popular as it gets in tennis and heard plenty of support in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the volume raised after the retractable roof was shut in the fourth set.

"I don't even know what to say right now. I'm beyond happy. I can't believe it," said Tiafoe, who faces No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev next. "He's one of the greatest of all time. I played unbelievable tennis today, but I don't even know what happened."

Here's what happened: Tiafoe served better than No. 2 seed Nadal. More surprisingly, he returned better, too. And he kept his cool, remained in the moment and never let the stakes or the opponent get to him. Nadal had won both of their previous matches, and every set they played, too.

"Well done for him," Nadal said. "He was better than me."

Have a moment Frances Tiafoe!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/egoIVDoRWh">pic.twitter.com/egoIVDoRWh</a> —@usopen

This surprise came a day after one of Tiafoe's pals, Nick Kyrgios, eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. Then he made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from that tournament because of a torn abdominal muscle; that does not go into the books as a loss, because he pulled out before the match.

The 36-year-old from Spain competed only once in the 1 1/2 months between leaving the All England Club and arriving in New York while recovering from that injury. His play has not been up to his usual standards at the U.S. Open, which he has won four times, particularly his serve.

Nadal tweaked his service motion, tossing the ball lower than he normally does so as not to put as much strain on his midsection while reaching with his racket. There were plenty of signs Monday that his serve is just not in tip-top shape: nine double-faults, a first-serve percentage hovering around 50 per cent, five breaks by Tiafoe.

The next-to-last break came for a 4-3 edge in the fourth set, when Nadal put a backhand into the net, and Tiafoe skipped backward toward the sideline for the ensuing changeover, his fist raised. Fifteen minutes later, Tiafoe broke again, and it was over.

When one last backhand by Nadal found the net, Tiafoe put his hands on his head. When he sat in his sideline chair, he buried his face in a towel.

There were signs of trouble for Nadal earlier in the tournament. He lost the first set of his first-round match. Did the same in the second round, when he also accidentally cut the bridge of his nose and made himself dizzy when the edge of his racket frame bounced off the court and caught him in the face on a backhand follow-through.

Swiatek brushes off early struggles to advance

Iga Swiatek covered her head with a white towel during one changeover after falling behind by a set and a break in the U.S. Open's fourth round Monday. She kept making mistakes, then rolling her eyes or glaring in the direction of her guest box.

Eventually, Swiatek got her strokes straightened out and began playing more like someone who is ranked No. 1, moving into her first quarter-final at Flushing Meadows by coming back to beat Jule Neiemeier 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"I'm just proud," Swiatek said, "that I didn't lose hope."

She completes the comeback!<a href="https://twitter.com/iga_swiatek?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Iga_Swiatek</a> secures her spot in the quarterfinals. <a href="https://t.co/xs2WQ0KMpT">pic.twitter.com/xs2WQ0KMpT</a> —@usopen

The 21-year-old from Poland will face another first-time U.S. Open quarter-finalist next. That's No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula, the highest-ranked American woman, who advanced earlier Monday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova in a match interrupted by rain for 45 minutes during the third game because the retractable roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium was not closed when a drizzle became a downpour.

Pegula called it "a little frustrating," saying it was particularly tough "at the start of the match, when there's no feeling of what's going on. You're just sitting there in limbo, not sure what to do."

The U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement that its "weather team" told U.S. Open organizers there was no rain expected. The statement added: "Unfortunately, a pop-up sunshower occurred."

The other women's fourth-round matches Monday were two-time Australian Open champion Viktoria Azarenka against two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova, and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka against No. 19 Danielle Collins.

Rublev takes down Norrie

In men's action, No. 9 Andrey Rublev reached his sixth Grand Slam quarter-final by beating No. 7 Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Rublev is into his third quarter-final at Flushing Meadows; he is 0-2 at that stage in New York — and 0-5 at all majors.

Rublev next faces 24-year-old American Tiafoe. Other men's matches on Monday's schedule: 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, and No. 11 Jannik Sinner vs. Ilya Ivashka.

It's the sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal for <a href="https://twitter.com/AndreyRublev97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndreyRublev97</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/fGVlWtOXw3">pic.twitter.com/fGVlWtOXw3</a> —@usopen

Pegula, a 28-year-old who was born in New York and whose parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, reeled off the last three games of Monday's opening set, which ended with a double-fault by No. 21 Kvitova, and then the last six games after trailing 2-0 in the second.

This will be Pegula's third appearance in a major quarter-final this season — and third against the woman who led the rankings at the time. She lost to the since-retired Ash Barty at the Australian Open, which Barty ended up winning, then to Swiatek at the French Open, which Swiatek wound up winning for her second championship there.

It's been quite a year for Jessica Pegula!<br><br>That's three Grand Slam quarterfinal appearances in 2022. <a href="https://t.co/SaQxXizJ5t">pic.twitter.com/SaQxXizJ5t</a> —@usopen

"I just have to play within myself," Pegula said, "and play smart and be present."

Swiatek arrived in New York having gone just 4-4 since the end of a 37-match winning streak that carried her to six consecutive tournament titles. On Monday, she listened to her usual pre-match playlist — a mix of Pearl Jam, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Gorillaz — then came out flat as can be against Neiemer, who is ranked 108th but reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July in just her second major tournament.

Niemeier was better in the first set. Far better. Swiatek produced only four winners and 13 unforced errors, got broken twice and never earned a single break point.

Then, just winning the second set to pull even was quite the struggle for Swiatek.

She got broken early and fell behind 2-1, which is when she draped herself with a towel. She seemed to be talking to herself under there.

Whatever went on, Swiatek immediately flipped things around with a three-game run to lead 4-2. Even after getting a chance to serve for that set at 5-3, she double-faulted to close that game.

Nothing, it seemed, would come easily on this muggy afternoon, with the temperature above 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 Celsius) and the humidity above 50 per cent.

But Swiatek did break right back, helped by a wild forehand from Niemeier, and let out a shout.

To a third set they went, and Swiatek completely cleaned up her act: The unforced error count was one for her and 14 for Neiemer. When it ended, Swiatek jumped and threw an uppercut and shook her right fist.