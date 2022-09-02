Canada's Marino out of U.S. Open after 3rd-round loss to Zhang

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round action on Friday.

Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game.

Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match point to end the contest in one hour three minutes.

Zhang did not face break point, and broke Marino three times on eight chances. She will next face the winner of a match between Americans Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.

Marino was competing in the third round of a Grand Slam for just the second time in her career, and first since the 2011 French Open.

Later Friday, 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face 17th seed Caroline Garcia of France.

In women's doubles second-round action, fifth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were slated to face American tandem Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste.