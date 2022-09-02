Canada's Marino out of U.S. Open after 3rd-round loss to Zhang
Vancouver native was competing in 3rd round of Grand Slam for just 2nd time in her career
Vancouver's Rebecca Marino has been eliminated from the U.S. Open after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to China's Zhang Shuai in third-round action on Friday.
Marino was up 2-1 in the first set before Zhang won the next five games. Zhang broke to love in Game 7 to go up 5-2, then converted her first set point on serve in the deciding game.
Zhang continued her winning streak, taking an early break and going up 2-0 in the second set. She held serve the rest of the way and converted her first match point to end the contest in one hour three minutes.
Zhang did not face break point, and broke Marino three times on eight chances. She will next face the winner of a match between Americans Madison Keys and Coco Gauff.
WATCH | Marino falls at U.S. Open:
Marino was competing in the third round of a Grand Slam for just the second time in her career, and first since the 2011 French Open.
Later Friday, 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face 17th seed Caroline Garcia of France.
In women's doubles second-round action, fifth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were slated to face American tandem Whitney Osuigwe and Hailey Baptiste.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?