Marino into U.S. Open 3rd round after firing 13 aces against shaky Ukrainian Snigur

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Ukraine's Daria Snigur on Wednesday.

Marino fired 13 aces in the match to Snigur's one and won 74 per cent of first-serve points.

Marino took advantage of some spotty play from Snigur, who had 48 unforced errors, including one while facing match point.

The Canadian broke Snigur three times on eight chances and saved five of the seven break points she faced.

Marino advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career, and the first time in over a decade. She advanced to the third round of the 2011 French Open.

Marino will next face China's Zhang Shuai.

Later today, 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was slated to take on 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez, seeded 14th, was scheduled to face Russia's Ludmilla Samsonova.

In men's action, sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal faced Jack Draper of Britain.

In women's doubles, the fifth-seeded pair of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were set to play a first-round match against Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States.

No. 3 Sakkari latest top player ousted

The last two women's champions were already out of the U.S. Open and now one of last year's semifinalists is gone.

Top players are falling fast in Flushing Meadows, and Serena Williams can topple another Wednesday night.

Hours before Williams was set to face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China in the second round.

Serena Williams wins opening match at U.S. Open Duration 1:00 Facing what could have potentially been her last match, Serena Williams was victorious in round one at the U.S. Open defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-3, 6-3.

Sakkari reached two Grand Slam semifinals last year but has had a difficult time backing up her success in 2022, acknowledging this week that she struggled to handle a higher profile that came with her rise to No. 3 in the rankings. She said some days she didn't enjoy tennis and didn't even want to get out of bed.

The Greek said she was happier coming into this tournament but her game just wasn't quite good enough against the 75th-ranked Wang, who advanced past the second round of a major for the first time.

"It's disappointing, it hurts, because I was feeling better, I was enjoying myself, feeling good on the court and it was just very disappointing that my level was that low today," Sakkari said.

No. 12 Coco Gauff and 20th-seeded Madison Keys avoided the trouble, setting up a third-round matchup between the Americans. Gauff beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4), while 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Keys outlasted Camili Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

Sakkari's loss came after defending champion Emma Raducanu and two-time winner Naomi Osaka were eliminated Tuesday night in the first round. That left Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, as the most recent U.S. Open women's champion still in the field.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray rebounded quickly after dropping the first set to power past American Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 and set up a third-round meeting with No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini.

Defending men's champion Daniil Medvedev was set to follow Williams on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios was also in action.