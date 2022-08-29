2019 U.S. Open champion Andreescu makes quick work of Harmony Tan in Monday opener

Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 win over France's Harmony Tan on Monday in New York.

Andreescu, ranked 50th in the world heading into the final Grand Slam of the season, put the game away on her second match point when Tan missed on a forehand volley.

The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., and 2019 U.S. champion, improved her all-time record to 11-1 at the tournament.

Andreescu started the match with a dominant first set, losing just eight points. She won 14 points in a row between the fourth and sixth games.

Tan came back with a strong second set, scoring two early breaks and jumping to a 4-0 lead. Andreescu cut the lead to 5-3, but Tan served to love in the decisive game to even the match at a set apiece.

WATCH | Andreescu wins 6 of 9 break points in 1st-round victory:

Bianca Andreescu displays flashes of dominance in advancing to U.S. Open 2nd round Duration 3:12 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., defeated France's Harmony Tan 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Andreescu returned to form in the third set, scoring an early break in Game 2 and taking a 3-0 lead. Tan won on serve to cut the lead to 3-1, but Andreescu responded by serving to love in Game 5, then came back from 40-0 down to score the break and take a 5-1 lead.

Serving for the match, Andreescu clinched the victory on her second match point.

Tan had 28 unforced errors and eight double-faults in the match, compared to 17 unforced errors and just one double-fault for Andreescu.

WATCH | Andreescu ousted from National Bank Open by Zheng:

Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from National Bank Open Duration 2:58 Bianca Andreescu lost to China's Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 Thursday at the National Bank Open.

Andreescu won six of nine break points and defended one of the three she faced.

Andreescu will next face National Bank Open finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

WATCH | Andreescu captures 2019 U.S. Open title:

Match Wrap: Andreescu makes history with U.S. Open victory over Williams Duration 1:46 Bianca Andreescu becomes the first Canadian in history to win a Grand Slam singles title with her straight-set victory over Serena Williams.

Later Monday, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino faced Poland's Magdalena Frech. Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., who advanced to the 2021 U.S. Open final before losing to Britain's Emma Raducanu, was scheduled to face France's Oceane Dodin in the evening session.

In men's competition, sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was set to face Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard.

Protesters back Djokovic, urge end of mandate

A small group of demonstrators chanting "Novak! Novak!" outside the entrance of the U.S. Open urged an end of the vaccine travel mandate that kept Novak Djokovic from competing in this year's tournament.

Djokovic, who is from Serbia, was not able to travel to the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He was able to compete during the previous two U.S. Opens held during the pandemic, but the current vaccine requirement began last Nov. 8.

Members of Families are Essential and Children's Health Defense & Teachers for Choice were among the demonstrators, standing behind signs that read "End The Travel Mandate Now!"

Ukrainian shocks No. 7 Halep for 1st win

Ukrainian Daria Snigur's first career win on the WTA Tour was a big one.

The 20-year-old stunned No. 7 seed Simona Halep 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 in the first round, then struggled through tears to explain what the victory meant to her family and her country during its war with Russia.

Snigur wore a pin in the colors of Ukraine's flag on her chest and put her hands around it after the final point.

Daria Snigur of Ukraine reacts after defeating No. 7 seed Simona Halep, who had won 19 of her last 22 matches and recently returned to the top 10. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Snigur took part last week in the "Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition" in Louis Armstrong Stadium to raise money to aid Ukraine, and she said that might have helped her nerves when she returned to the same court Monday.

Halep had won 19 of her last 22 matches and recently returned to the top 10, but the two-time Grand Slam champion has struggled at the U.S. Open throughout her career.

Andy Murray into 2nd round with early upset

Andy Murray has reached the second round with one of the first upsets of the tournament.

Murray beat No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles 10 years ago in Flushing Meadows.

No. 16 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain was another seeded loser, beat in straight sets by American J.J. Wolf.

Third-seeded Maria Sakkari and No. 17 Caroline Garcia were among the early winners on the women's side.

Victorious Wu makes Chinese history

Wu Yibing has become the first Chinese man to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era.

Wu upset No. 31 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. He had played his way into the field through the qualifying tournament, joining countryman and fellow qualifier Zhang Zhizhen as the first Chinese men in the U.S. Open main draw since the open era began in 1968.

Wu won the 2017 U.S. Open boys singles and doubles titles.

Zhang lost to Tim van Rijthoven in five sets.