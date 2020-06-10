Canadian Stacey Allaster named U.S. Open's 1st female tournament director
Former CEO of WTA has pushed for changes such as serve and warm-up clocks
Stacey Allaster is the U.S. Open's new tournament director, the first woman to hold that job at the American Grand Slam tennis tournament.
She will stay on as the USTA's chief executive of professional tennis, the association said Wednesday.
This is a pivotal time for the group that oversees tennis in the United States.
The USTA announced Monday that it had eliminated 110 positions from its national staff and is expected to decide as soon as next week whether to hold its marquee event amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Open's main draw is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.
Allaster is replacing David Brewer, who joined the USTA in 1997 and became the Open's tournament director in 2012. The USTA said last year that Brewer would be stepping down after the 2019 Open.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.