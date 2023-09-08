Ottawa's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe reach U.S. Open women's doubles final

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe will play for the women's doubles championship at the U.S. Open in New York City.

The pair advanced to the final with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) semifinal win over the eighth-seeded duo of Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and China's Xinyu Wang on Friday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won 62 per cent of their first serves and converted seven of nine breakpoint opportunities.

Dabrowski, who has won pair of Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles, has never won a women's double title at a major event.

American Jennifer Brady and Luisa Stefani of Brazil were facing Germany's Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva of Russia in Friday's other semifinal.

The final will be played Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.