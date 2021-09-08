Raducanu upsets Olympic gold medallist Bencic to reach U.S. Open semifinals

Emma Raducanu came to Flushing Meadows for her second Grand Slam tournament ranked so low that she needed to go through qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. She's just 18, so new to all of this, and yet no one has figured out a way to stop her.

Not even take a set off her.

Showing off the shots and poise of someone much more experienced, the 150th-ranked Raducanu became the first qualifier to get to the U.S. Open semifinals in the professional era — and, remarkably, the second teen in two days to secure a spot in the final four — by eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

"To have so many young players here doing so well — it just shows how strong the next generation is," said Britain's Raducanu, who joins Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the semifinals. "Everyone's on their trajectory. ... It's my own journey at the end of the day."

And what a ride she is on at the moment.

Raducanu won all 16 sets she has contested through eight matches over the past 1 1/2 weeks — three during the qualifying rounds and another five in the main draw. She next will face No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, a two-time major runner-up, or No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, a semifinalist at this year's French Open, on Thursday for a spot in the final.

The other women's semifinal will be the 73rd-ranked Fernandez against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

WATCH | Raducanu defeats Bencic to reach semifinals:

Toronto-born teen Emma Raducanu becomes 1st qualifier to reach the U.S. Open semis 1:27 Toronto-born 18-year-old Emma Raducanu of Great Britain became the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals when she upset Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6-3, 6-4. 1:27

In women's doubles, Gaby Dabrowksi joined fellow Canadians Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime in reaching the semifinals at the tournament. Dabrowksi and her Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani defeated the Czech duo of Marie Bouzková and Lucie Hradecká 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

The pair will next face either Su-Wei Hsieh and Elisa Mertens or Coco Gauff and Caty McNally.

Dabrowski and Stefani hope to make their first final at a Grand Slam.

WATCH | Dabrowski advances to semifinals in women's doubles:

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski advances to U.S. Open women's doubles semifinals 3:05 Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil beat the Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecká and Marie Bouzková 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to advance to the U.S. Open women's doubles semifinals. 3:05

Zverev advances with 16-match win streak

In Wednesday's men's quarterfinals, Novak Djokovic was scheduled to try to extend his bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing Matteo Berrettini at night in a rematch of the Wimbledon final, while Olympic champion Alexander Zverev met Lloyd Harris.

Zverev, the 24-year-old from Germany, saved a set point in the opener and wound up beating unseeded Harris 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

WATCH | Canada's Fernandez reaches the U.S. Open semifinals:

Leylah Annie Fernandez soars into U.S. Open semifinals 6:52 One day after her 19th birthday, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., upset world No. 5 Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5) to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals. 6:52

Harris broke to lead 5-3 in the first set and served for the set but got broken. Then in the tiebreaker, he held a set point at 6-5 but he missed a forehand and dropped the next two points, too, to cede the set.

Zverev then took leads of 3-0 in the second set and 4-0 in the third.

The 46th-ranked Harris, a 24-year-old from South Africa, had eliminated three seeded opponents — No. 7 Denis Shapovalov, No. 22 Reilly Opelka and No. 25 Karen Khachanov — to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The No. 4-seeded Zverev will take a 16-match winning streak into his semifinal match.