U.S. Open: Canada's Dabrowski bounced from women's doubles

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski is out of the women's doubles competition at the U.S. Open.

The Ottawa native and partner Yifan Xu of China, the fourth seeds, lost 6-2, 7-6 (2) to unseeded Samantha Stosur of Australia and Shuai Zhang of China in the second round on Saturday.

Stosur and Zhang cashed in on six of 12 break-point opportunities.

Dabrowski and Xu bowed out early at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon, the round of 16 at the French Open and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Dabrowski was back on the court later Saturday for a second-round mixed doubles match. Dabrowski and partner Mate Pavic are the top seeds.

Teenager moving on

The youngest player left in the women's field is through to the fourth round.

Marketa Vondrousova upset No. 13 seed Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (1) in the first match completed Saturday at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 19-year-old Vondrousova was one of two teenagers to reach the third round, along with American Sofia Kenin. Kenin was knocked out Friday by No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova.

Vondrousova was one of six Czechs, including Pliskova, to reach the third round. She could meet another, Katerina Siniakova, in the round of 16. Siniakova played Lesia Tsurenko later Saturday.