Felix Auger-Aliassime sweeps into 2nd round of U.S. Open qualifying

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Canadian won the junior title in 2016

The Canadian Press ·
Canada Felix Auger-Aliassime, pictured at the Rogers cup, advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open on Wednesday. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press)

The 18-year-old from Montreal, who is the world No. 116, won 73 of the total points to Griekspoor's 63.

Auger-Aliassime, the 2016 junior U.S. winner, had nine aces and five double faults, while winning 69 per cent of points from his first serve.

He also broke Griekspoor four times.

Auger-Aliassime is slated to face 235th-ranked Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. on Thursday.

In other men's action, Filip Peliwo of Vancouver lost to Marcel Granollers of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-2.

On the women's side, Francoise Abanda of Montreal dropped the first set to world No. 212 Jessika Ponchet, before surging back to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The 21-year-old, who is ranked 210th, will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second round of qualifiers on Thursday.

