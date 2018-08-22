Felix Auger-Aliassime sweeps into 2nd round of U.S. Open qualifying
Canadian won the junior title in 2016
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Wednesday.
Auger-Aliassime, the 2016 junior U.S. winner, had nine aces and five double faults, while winning 69 per cent of points from his first serve.
He also broke Griekspoor four times.
Auger-Aliassime is slated to face 235th-ranked Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. on Thursday.
In other men's action, Filip Peliwo of Vancouver lost to Marcel Granollers of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-2.
On the women's side, Francoise Abanda of Montreal dropped the first set to world No. 212 Jessika Ponchet, before surging back to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
The 21-year-old, who is ranked 210th, will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second round of qualifiers on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.