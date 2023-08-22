Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advances to 2nd round of U.S. Open qualifying
Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui on Tuesday.
Fellow Canadians Katherine Sebov, Alexis Galarneau miss chance to move on
Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over American Katherine Hui on Tuesday.
Hui struggled on serve with seven double-faults and was broken by Bouchard six times on 10 chances.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., will next face 12th seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
Toronto's Katherine Sebov missed a chance to join Bouchard in the next round, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 to third seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.
Sebov hit into six double faults and faced 13 break points, defending eight.
In men's qualifying, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to 22nd seed Dominic Stricker of Switzerland.
The opportunistic Stricker converted six of nine break-point chances.