Osaka books spot in U.S. Open quarters with straight-sets victory over Kontaveit
Tournament No. 4 advances to face unseeded American Shelby Rogers in next round
Naomi Osaka returned to the U.S. Open quarter-finals by taking advantage of some early jitters for Anett Kontaveit and showing no ill effects from a recent left hamstring problem.
The fourth-seeded Osaka never faced a break point and beat the 14th-seeded Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Osaka owns two Grand Slam titles, including Flushing Meadows in 2018. She lost in the fourth round a year ago.
Kontaveit won the match's first point, but followed that with a pair of double-faults, followed by a pair of backhand errors to get broken.
And Osaka was on her way, winning 35 of 45 service points.
The 22-year-old from Japan improved to 5-0 head-to-head against Kontaveit and now faces unseeded Shelby Rogers of the United States in the quarter-finals.
Rogers has won all three matches she's played against Osaka.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.