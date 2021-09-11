Skip to Main Content
Leylah Fernandez's sparkling U.S. Open run ends as Emma Raducanu claims 1st title 

Leylah Fernandez's sparkling run at the U.S. Open came to an end following a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on Saturday. 

19-year-old Laval Que. native falls short in all-teen women's final in New York 

Canada's Leylah Fernandez suffered a 4-6, 3-6 defeat to Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the final of the U.S. Open on Saturday. (Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports)

The 19-year-old Montrealer was attempting to become the second Canadian to win a major in singles, after Bianca Andreescu won in New York in 2019.

