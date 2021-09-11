Leylah Fernandez's sparkling U.S. Open run ends as Emma Raducanu claims 1st title
Leylah Fernandez's sparkling run at the U.S. Open came to an end following a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on Saturday.
19-year-old Laval Que. native falls short in all-teen women's final in New York
Leylah Fernandez's sparkling run at the U.S. Open came to an end following a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Great Britain's Emma Raducanu on Saturday.
The 19-year-old Montrealer was attempting to become the second Canadian to win a major in singles, after Bianca Andreescu won in New York in 2019.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?