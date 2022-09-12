Alcaraz defeats Ruud in U.S. Open final for 1st Grand Slam title, No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz used his combination of moxie and maturity to beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to be ranked No. 1.

Alcaraz is a Spaniard who was appearing in his eighth major tournament and second at Flushing Meadows but already has attracted plenty of attention as someone considered the Next Big Thing in men's tennis.

He was serenaded by choruses of "Ole, Ole, Ole! Carlos!" that reverberated off the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium — and Alcawhile raz often motioned to the supportive spectators to get louder.

He only briefly showed signs of fatigue from having to get through three consecutive five-setters to reach the title match, something no one had done in New York in 30 years.

Alcaraz dropped the second set and faced a pair of set points while down 6-5 in the third. But he erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sorts of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed.

And with help from a series of shanked shots by a tight-looking Ruud in the ensuing tiebreaker, Alcaraz surged to the end of that set.

One break in the fourth was all it took for Alcaraz to seal the victory in the only Grand Slam final between two players seeking both a first major championship and the top spot in the ATP's computerized rankings, which date to 1973.

Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who is now 0-2 in Slam finals. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

Ruud stood way back near the wall to return serve, but also during the course of points, much more so than Alcaraz, who attacked when he could.

Alcaraz went after Ruud's weaker side, the backhand, and found success that way, especially while serving.

If nothing else, Ruud gets the sportsmanship award for conceding a point he knew he didn't deserve. It came while he was trailing 4-3 in the first set; he raced forward to a short ball that bounced twice before Ruud's racket touched it.

Play continued, and Alcaraz hesitated then flubbed his response. But Ruud told the chair umpire what had happened, giving the point to Alcaraz, who gave his foe a thumbs-up and applauded right along with the spectators to acknowledge the move.

Alcaraz certainly seems to be a rare talent, possessing an enviable all-court game, a blend of groundstroke power with a willingness to push forward and close points with his volleying ability. He won 34 of 45 points when he went to the net Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the third-set tiebreak against Casper Ruud on Sunday. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

He is a threat while serving — he delivered 14 aces at up to 128 mph on Sunday — and returning, earning 11 break points, converting three.

Make no mistake: Ruud is no slouch, either. There's a reason he is the youngest man since Nadal to get to two major finals in one season and managed to win a 55-shot point, the longest of the tournament, in the semifinals Friday.

But this was Alcaraz's time to shine, his turn to show off the speed and stamina, the skill and sangfroid, of a champion.

When one last service winner glanced off Ruud's frame, Alcaraz dropped to his back on the court, then rolled over onto his stomach, covering his face with his hands.

Then he went into the stands for hugs with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former No. 1 himself who won the French Open in 2003 and reached the final of that year's U.S. Open, and others, crying all the while.

You only get to No. 1 for the first time once. You only win a first Grand Slam title once. Many folks expect Alcaraz to be celebrating these sorts of feats for years to come.

Krejcikova, Siniakova complete career Grand Slam

The only thing that could stop Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in Grand Slam tournaments this year was COVID-19.

The Czechs won their third major in 2022 and completed a career Grand Slam on Sunday, rallying late to beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the U.S. Open women's doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova began the year by winning the Australian Open for the first time but couldn't defend their 2021 French Open title after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew after losing her opening singles match.

They then won Wimbledon for the second time and now own six major titles.

The Americans were playing together in a major for the first time after Townsend returned this year following the birth of her son in March 2021. They couldn't match the experience of the Czechs, who began playing together as juniors.

Seeded third in Flushing Meadows, they didn't appear like they would win after McNally and Townsend built a 4-1 lead in the second set. The Americans went back ahead 5-4, but the Czechs won 12 of the final 15 points to take the set, then rolled to a 4-0 lead in the third.

It was the second straight loss in the U.S. Open final for McNally, who partnered last year with Coco Gauff.

Siniakova will replace Gauff — who with partner Jessica Pegula lost in the first round at Flushing Meadows as the No. 2 seeds — at the top of the WTA doubles rankings. Krejcikova will climb to No. 2 and McNally will vault from No. 22 back into the top 10.

De Groot captures another wheelchair Grand Slam

Diede de Groot captured her second straight wheelchair calendar-year Grand Slam, while Alfie Hewett stopped Shingo Kunieda from doing the same by winning the men's title at the U.S. Open.

De Groot, the No. 1 seed from the Netherlands, rallied to beat No. 2 Yui Kamiji 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

She won the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open wheelchair singles titles for the second straight year. She won a golden slam in 2021, adding the Paralympic gold medal to her victories in the majors.

Kunieda had won the first three Grand Slam titles this year, but the second-seeded Hewett beat the No. 1 seed from Japan 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Tournament raises $2M US for Ukraine

The 2022 U.S. Open raised $2 million US in crisis relief for Ukraine.

The U.S. Tennis Association said the fundraising started with the " Tennis Plays for Peace " exhibition the week before the tournament, featuring players such as women's champion Iga Swiatek and Nadal, and continued with donations from corporate partners, fans and private donors.

The funds were donated to GlobalGiving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which supports humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.