Federer, Djokovic nearing U.S. Open quarter-final showdown
The U.S. Open is getting closer to a Roger Federer-Novak Djokovic quarter-final showdown as both play unseeded opponents in the Round of 16 on Monday in New York.
Both play unseeded opponents in the Round of 16 Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y.
Federer is a five-time U.S. Open champion and Djokovic has won the tournament twice, going 27-0 against players ranked outside the top 50.
Federer, the No. 2 seed, faces 55th-ranked John Millman. Djokovic, the No. 6 seed, takes on 68th-ranked Joao Sousa. Neither Millman nor Sousa has reached the final eight at a Grand Slam tournament.
There are two other big matches at Ashe when 2006 champion Maria Sharapova plays No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro, and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys takes on No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova.
