Ottawa's Dabrowski, partner Routliffe reach U.S. Open women's doubles final

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand will play for the women's doubles championship at the U.S. Open in New York City.

The pair advanced to the final with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) semifinal win over the eighth-seeded duo of Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and China's Xinyu Wang on Friday.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won 62 per cent of their first serves and converted seven of nine breakpoint opportunities.

Dabrowski, who has won a pair of Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles, has never won a women's doubles title at a major event.

The 28-year-old Routliffe competes for New Zealand, where she was born, but grew up in Caledon, Ont. She previously competed for Canada.

The pair will face Germany's Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva of Russia in Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Siegemund and Zvonareva advanced with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Jennifer Brady and Luisa Stefani of Brazil in Friday's other semifinal.