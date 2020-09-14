Thiem completes biggest U.S. Open final comeback in 70 years, defeats Zverev in epic 5-set affair
Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday.
Austrian rallies from 2-sets down to snag maiden Grand Slam title
The second seed became the first Austrian to claim a singles title at Flushing Meadows, albeit in unique circumstances as no fans were present at the hardcourt major due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More to come.
