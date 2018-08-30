Roger Federer remains undefeated in 2nd round at U.S. Open

Make it 18-for-18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday in New York to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.

Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.

Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.

Kyrgios wins controversial match

After an unusual visit from the chair umpire, Kyrgios turned around his match and won it to reach the third round.

Kyrgios was down a set and 3-0 in the second when official Mohamed Lahyani climbed down from his seat and went over to speak to the player — something rarely, if ever, seen during a professional tennis match. At one point, Lahyani said, "I want to help you."

Kyrgios won the second set after a pep talk from the chair umpire Mo Lahyani. <br><br>A USTA rep told me it is already looking into Lahyani's conduct in this match. <br><br>Absurd scenes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/6qTMaoqPQd">pic.twitter.com/6qTMaoqPQd</a> —@BenRothenberg

The No. 30-seeded Kyrgios, who once was suspended by the ATP men's tour after not trying during a match, started playing better and eventually beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0.

The U.S. Open and Grand Slam Board will review chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani's interaction with Nick Kyrgios during a second-round match.

Tournament referee Brian Earley says Lahyani took the unusual step of climbing out of his chair to speak with Kyrgios "to make sure he could communicate effectively" because of noise in the arena. Earley says Kyrgios was told by Lahyani that the chair umpire "would need to take action" if Kyrgios' "seeming lack of interest in the match continued."

According to Early, Lahyani "was concerned that Kyrgios might need medical attention."

U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier says that Early and the tournament's chief umpire, Soeren Frienel, are still reviewing the episode.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> puts out a statement on Kyrgios-Lahyani with its official version of events… which doesn’t align all that well with what was audible on microphones and why it was an issue. <a href="https://t.co/0FySZcUs9D">pic.twitter.com/0FySZcUs9D</a> —@BenRothenberg

Zverev finally reaches 3rd round

Alexander Zverev is finally hanging around for the third round.

The No. 4 seed beat Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Thursday, winning a second-round match for the first time in his four trips to Flushing Meadows.

The German leads the ATP Tour in wins this year, has already won three ATP Masters 1000 titles and at 21 is the popular pick as the young star most likely to have a Grand Slam breakthrough and the end the stranglehold veterans such as Rafael Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic have had on the majors.

Maybe it will come during these two weeks. Zverev — perhaps benefiting from a tame early draw that started with two lucky losers — hasn't dropped more than four games in a set thus far.

3-time major champ Kerber pushes through

Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber got through a second-round test at the U.S. Open, edging 82nd-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Kerber moved ahead in a third set filled with lengthy baseline exchanges by breaking in the next-to-last game when Larsson double-faulted.

The No. 4-seeded Kerber won the U.S. Open in 2016. Her other Grand Slam trophies came at that year's Australian Open and this year's Wimbledon.