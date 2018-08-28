Djokovic battles past heat, sickness to advance at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to the U.S. Open, fighting through extreme heat that caused him to feel sick during his match to beat Marton Ducsovics in four sets.

Djokovic missed the U.S. Open last year because of an elbow injury and was playing his first match in Flushing Meadows since losing the 2016 final to Stan Wawrinka.

It was a tough one, until he dominated after players were allowed to leave the court for 10 minutes following the third and fourth sets. Once they returned, the No. 6 seed finished off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory in 2 hours, 59 minutes.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki easily reached the U.S. Open's second round by beating 2011 titlist Sam Stosur 6-3, 6-2.

The No. 2 Wozniacki is the highest-seeded woman left in the field after No. 1 Simona Halep lost her opening match.

Wozniacki was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2009 and 2014.