Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska falls just short in Lyon Open final

Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese tennis player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tennis player fled home in war-torn Odessa following Russian invasion

The Associated Press ·
Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska after taking Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won. (@D_Yastremska/Twitter)

Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese tennis player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.

The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Zhang won her third career title.

WATCH | Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev makes plea for no war in Ukraine:

Russian tennis star writes 'No War Please' on camera, after match

9 days ago
Duration 0:36
After winning to advance to the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, world No. 7 Andrey Rublev, who is Russian, wrote "No War Please" on the lens of a broadcast camera. 0:36
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now