Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska falls just short in Lyon Open final
Tennis player fled home in war-torn Odessa following Russian invasion
Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese tennis player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.
My beloved Ukraine, I really wanted to win this one for you!! 💙💛🥺I gave my absolute best throughout this week because that’s what Ukrainians do!Thank you for all the support I received this week, it means the world to me. I am forever grateful!🇫🇷<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StandWithUkraine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StandWithUkraine</a> 🇺🇦 <a href="https://t.co/qdJVsWkf8d">pic.twitter.com/qdJVsWkf8d</a>—@D_Yastremska
The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Zhang won her third career title.
WATCH | Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev makes plea for no war in Ukraine:
