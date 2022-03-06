Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska falls just short in Lyon Open final

Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese tennis player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion. She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.

My beloved Ukraine, I really wanted to win this one for you!! 💙💛🥺I gave my absolute best throughout this week because that’s what Ukrainians do!Thank you for all the support I received this week, it means the world to me. I am forever grateful!🇫🇷<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StandWithUkraine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StandWithUkraine</a> 🇺🇦 <a href="https://t.co/qdJVsWkf8d">pic.twitter.com/qdJVsWkf8d</a> —@D_Yastremska

The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament. She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Zhang won her third career title.

WATCH | Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev makes plea for no war in Ukraine: