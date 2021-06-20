Ugo Humbert puts on tennis clinic to beat 7th-ranked Rublev in Halle Open final

Ugo Humbert defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Halle Open final for the biggest title win of his career on Sunday.

The French player, who won ATP 250 events in Antwerp and Auckland last year, hit nine aces and saved both break points he faced to beat the fourth-seeded Rublev in one hour 24 minutes for his first ATP 500 title.

"It is incredible. It is the best victory of my career," Humbert said from Germany. "I am very proud because it wasn't easy. I was a little bit tired, but I tried to stay focused on each point, and did what I could, so it is very nice."

Humbert made the breakthrough in the eighth game of the opening set, where he fended off the two break points to close it out. He then held his nerve in the tie-break.

"I tried to stay aggressive and take the ball early because in the baseline rallies it was tough, because Andrey was hitting the ball very hard. Physically, it was tough, and I tried to take my chances when I could, and I won," Humbert said.

Rublev was playing in his first grass-court final and his third final of the year. He won in Rotterdam in March and lost the Monte Carlo Masters to Stefanos Tsitsipas a month later.

Berrettini beats Norrie for Queen's title

Italian top seed Matteo Berrettini marked himself down as a genuine Wimbledon threat after defeating Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 to win the Queen's Club title on Sunday in London.

The 25-year-old used his huge serve and forehand to great effect once again to claim his fifth career title and become the first Italian champion at the prestigious event.

Berrettini banged down his 19th ace as he served for the match and claimed victory on his first match point.

The world No. 9 did not drop serve since the first round and held 46 service games in a row.

World No. 41 Norrie dug deep to take the match to a deciding set but faltered at 3-4 in the deciding set as he became Berrettini's third British victim of the week.

Norrie loses momentum

He also beat five-time champion Andy Murray and Dan Evans on his way to the final on his tournament debut.

Norrie dropped serve with a double fault in the sixth game of the opening set to hand Berrettini the momentum.

Berrettini was close to winning in straight sets when he had break points at 4-4 in the second but Norrie hit back superbly to even up the match by winning the tiebreak.

It was only a temporary hiccup for Berrettini, however, as he powered through the decider to become the first debutant to win the title at Queen's Club since Boris Becker in 1985.

Becker went on to win Wimbledon a few weeks later and Berrettini will head to the All England Club with high hopes of a deep run.

Ons Jabeur secures landmark win in Birmingham

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final on Sunday in Birmingham, England.

It was also the Tunisian player's first victory against Kasatkina. The fourth-seeded Russian, who was going for her third title this year, had won both previous contests against Jabeur, but they were not on grass.

The 24th-ranked Jabeur lost her two previous singles finals against Kasatkina in Moscow in 2018 and at Charleston earlier this season.

Jabeur has a tour-leading 28 wins this year, tied with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

