U.S. Open umpire focusing on 'working again,' not Serena controversy

The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final is pleased to be getting back to work.

Carlos Ramos is assigned to the Davis Cup semifinal between Croatia and the United States this weekend in Zadar.

"I'm just focusing on this tie and working again. That's all I can say," Ramos told The Associated Press before the opening singles between Borna Coric and Steve Johnson, which he did not officiate.

Ramos was directing the second singles between Marin Cilic and Frances Tiafoe.

Ramos gave Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka last weekend, and the American great argued she wasn't being treated the same as some male players.

Williams was given a 3rd code violation in the 2nd set of the U.S. Open Final, resulting in the loss of a game. Naomi Osaka would go on to with the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. 3:47

USTA president and CEO Katrina Adams, who defended Williams, was overheard apologizing to Ramos on the sidelines of Thursday's draw ceremony.

Ramos wouldn't go into details over his discussion with Adams, who initiated the conversation.

"You know I cannot talk about that," Ramos said.

Coric beat Johnson for Croatia to lead 1-0.