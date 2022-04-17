Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Tsitsipas successfully defends title in Monte Carlo with win over Davidovich Fokina

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.

Greek becomes 1st repeat champion at Monte Carlo Masters since Nadal in 2018

Barbara Surk · The Associated Press ·
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas poses with his trophy after claiming a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final match of the Monte-Carlo Masters tennis tournament on Sunday in Monaco. (Daniel Cole/The Associated Press)

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.

"It's a great feeling because we had the crowd this year," the third-seeded Greek said after winning the first big final of the clay-court season. "It was a bit more lively than last year."

Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.

Tsitsipas won the first set despite conceding an early break. Davidovic Fokina overcame an early break in the second and broke twice.

Tsitsipas squandered a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 but still wrapped up the final in 1 hour, 34 minutes.

"I am very proud of myself," Tsitsipas said. "Things weren't going well at one point, but I managed to stay composed."

WATCH l Tsitsipas defeats Davidovich Fokina for Monte Carlo Masters title:

Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defends Monte Carlo Masters title

3 hours ago
Duration 1:16
Athens' Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 6-3, 7-6(3) to win the tournament for a 2nd consecutive year. 1:16
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now