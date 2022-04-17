Tsitsipas successfully defends title in Monte Carlo with win over Davidovich Fokina
Greek becomes 1st repeat champion at Monte Carlo Masters since Nadal in 2018
Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.
"It's a great feeling because we had the crowd this year," the third-seeded Greek said after winning the first big final of the clay-court season. "It was a bit more lively than last year."
Tsitsipas won the first set despite conceding an early break. Davidovic Fokina overcame an early break in the second and broke twice.
Tsitsipas squandered a chance to serve out the match at 5-4 but still wrapped up the final in 1 hour, 34 minutes.
"I am very proud of myself," Tsitsipas said. "Things weren't going well at one point, but I managed to stay composed."
WATCH l Tsitsipas defeats Davidovich Fokina for Monte Carlo Masters title:
