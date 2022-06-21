Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lands 6th seed at Wimbledon

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime will be seeded sixth at Wimbledon.

The Montreal native is ranked ninth on the ATP Tour, but moved up three spots for the third Grand Slam of the season as the ban of Russian players over the invasion of Ukraine eliminated No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and No. 8 Andrey Rublev, while No. 2 Alexander Zverev is out with an ankle injury.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, reached the quarter-finals of the grass-court tournament last year. Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who lost in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic in 2021 but is currently riding a five-match losing streak, is seeded 13th.

Meanwhile, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw as Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

That wasn't the case at the French Open last month, when Nadal beat Djokovic in the quarter-finals en route to winning a men's-record 22nd Grand Slam title.

There will be a 23-time Grand Slam winner in the women's draw in Serena Williams, but she will not be seeded.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is also unseeded. Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos are seeded third in the women's doubles bracket.

The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.

Since 2021, the seedings for both the men's and women's singles have been based on the world rankings.

Williams hasn't played competitively since retiring from her first-round match at last year's Wimbledon. She has been awarded a wild-card entry for the singles tournament at the All England Club starting next week and could therefore be drawn to play anyone in the first round.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will be the top-seeded player at Wimbledon.