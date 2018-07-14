Serena Williams falls to Angelique Kerber in Wimbledon final

Angelique Kerber was so steady, so patient, so accurate throughout the Wimbledon final. She never really gave Serena Williams much of a chance.

Kerber won her first championship at the All England Club and third major overall by playing cleanly as can be and picking her spots for big shots, beating Williams 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday.

"I knew that I had to play my best tennis against a champion like Serena," said Kerber, the first German woman to win Wimbledon since Steffi Graff in 1996.

She prevented Williams from claiming an eighth title at Wimbledon and 24th from all Grand Slam tournaments, which would have equaled Margaret Court's record.

Williams gave birth only 10 months ago, then was treated for blood clots. She wore special compression leggings as a precaution during Wimbledon, just the fourth tournament of her comeback.

Williams pays tribute to moms

After all the time away, Williams spoke about being impressed with herself for just reaching the final. She also wanted to win, of course.

"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today — and I tried," said the 36-year-old American, her voice shaking during the trophy ceremony.

"Angelique played really well," Williams said. "She played out of her mind."

Kerber made only five unforced errors the entire match, 19 fewer than Williams. Perhaps more impressive was this: She broke Williams in 4 of 9 service games.

The 30-year-old German lost to Williams in the 2016 Wimbledon final. She beat Williams in the Australian Open final that year, then won that year's U.S. Open to briefly replace her at No. 1 in the rankings.

Kerber addressed Williams during the on-court interviews, saying: "You're such an inspiration for everybody, for all of us. I'm sure you will have your next Grand Slam title soon. I'm really, really sure."

Djokovic advances to 5th final

Earlier, Novak Djokovic advanced to a fifth Wimbledon men's final with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 victory over Rafael Nadal.

The match — which began on Friday evening — lasted five hours 14 minutes as Djokovic secured the only break of the fifth set. It was the second longest semifinal in Wimbledon history, trailing only Kevin Anderson's victory over John Isner on Friday.

Three-time champion Djokovic will face South African Anderson in the final on Sunday.