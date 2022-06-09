Upcoming Wimbledon tournaments to feature record purse, full-capacity crowds
Singles champions' earnings reduced from pre-pandemic amount
Wimbledon will offer a record total of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million US) in player compensation, but the singles champions will receive less than the pre-pandemic amount.
The overall prize money is an 11 per cent increase over last year, when crowd capacity was reduced because of coronavirus restrictions, and a 5.4 per cent increase over 2019.
The oldest Grand Slam tournament begins June 27 and organizers highlighted plans for the grass-court competition to be at full capacity for the first time in three years.
Though below the 2019 amount, the prize money for the men's and women's singles winners is a 17.6 per cent increase from last year, when Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty won their respective titles. The 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prize money in the wheelchair and quad wheelchair events is up 40 per cent over 2019.
"From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned," said Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, "this year's prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world's leading sporting events, and with a particularly special tournament ahead of us as we celebrate 100 years of Centre Court on Church Road."
The All England Club has barred players from Russia and Belarus from Wimbledon this year because of the invasion of Ukraine. In response, the women's and men's professional tours announced they will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?