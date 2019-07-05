Skip to Main Content
Milos Raonic advances to round of 16 at Wimbledon
Canada's Milos Raonic is off to the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The No. 15 seed from Thornhill, Ont., defeated American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 in a third-round match on Friday.

2016 runner-up hasn't lost a set this tournament

The Canadian Press ·
Milos Raonic, seen above, defeated Reilly Opelka in the third round of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon on Friday. (Tim Ireland/The Associated Press)

Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, hasn't lost a set this tournament. He'll face the winner of a match between No. 4 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa and No. 26 Guido Pella of Argentina in the fourth round.

No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is scheduled to face Ugo Humbert of France in a third-round match later Friday.

Two Canadian men never have advanced to the round of 16 in a Grand Slam in the same year.

