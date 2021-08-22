Barty defeats Teichmann in straight sets to collect 1st Western & Southern Open title

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia defeated Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets to win the Western & Southern Open women's single championship.

No. 1 Barty edged No. 75 Teichmann 6-3 and 6-1 to collect her first Western & Southern Open trophy in her first finals appearance. It's her fifth title of the season in a list that includes Wimbledon.

Teichmann, a wild-card entry, upset No. 2 Naomi Osaka, No. 12 Belinda Bencic and No. 4 Karolina Pliskova on her way to the final.

World No. 1 Ash Barty wins Cincinnati title for the 1st time:

Olympic gold medallist and world No. 5 Alexander Zverev will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the men's final later on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina beat Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson both ot the United States (7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to win the men's double's event.

On Saturday, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil lost in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to Samantha Stosur of Australia and China's Shuai Zhang.

It was the third consecutive final appearance for the Canadian and Brazilian duo, who were coming off a doubles victory last week at the National Bank Open in Montreal.