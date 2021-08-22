Skip to Main Content
Tennis

Barty defeats Teichmann in straight sets to collect 1st Western & Southern Open title

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia defeated Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets to win the Western & Southern Open women's single championship.

No. 1 ranked Australian adds 5th title of season

CBC Sports ·
Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 ranked player in the WTP, edged No. 75 Teichmann 6-3 and 6-1 to collect her first Western & Southern Open trophy in her first finals appearance. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

No. 1 Barty edged No. 75 Teichmann 6-3 and 6-1 to collect her first Western & Southern Open trophy in her first finals appearance. It's her fifth title of the season in a list that includes Wimbledon.

Teichmann, a wild-card entry, upset No. 2 Naomi Osaka, No. 12 Belinda Bencic and No. 4 Karolina Pliskova on her way to the final.

WATCH l World No. 1 Ash Barty wins Cincinnati title for the 1st time:

World No. 1 Ash Barty wins Cincinnati title for the 1st time

2 hours ago
2:21
World No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia won her 13th career WTA title and fifth of the year by defeating wildcard Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. 2:21

Olympic gold medallist and world No. 5 Alexander Zverev will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the men's final later on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina beat Austin Krajicek and Steve Johnson both ot the United States (7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to win the men's double's event.

On Saturday, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil lost in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to Samantha Stosur of Australia and China's Shuai Zhang.

It was the third consecutive final appearance for the Canadian and Brazilian duo, who were coming off a doubles victory last week at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

