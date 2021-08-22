Barty defeats Teichmann in straight sets to collect 1st Western & Southern Open title
No. 1 ranked Australian adds 5th title of season
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia defeated Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets to win the Western & Southern Open women's single championship.
No. 1 Barty edged No. 75 Teichmann 6-3 and 6-1 to collect her first Western & Southern Open trophy in her first finals appearance. It's her fifth title of the season in a list that includes Wimbledon.
The smile says it all 😁🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CincyTennis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CincyTennis</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ashbarty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ashbarty</a> <a href="https://t.co/uVbOAIgiZD">pic.twitter.com/uVbOAIgiZD</a>—@CincyTennis
Teichmann, a wild-card entry, upset No. 2 Naomi Osaka, No. 12 Belinda Bencic and No. 4 Karolina Pliskova on her way to the final.
WATCH l World No. 1 Ash Barty wins Cincinnati title for the 1st time:
Olympic gold medallist and world No. 5 Alexander Zverev will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the men's final later on Sunday.
On Saturday, Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil lost in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 to Samantha Stosur of Australia and China's Shuai Zhang.
It was the third consecutive final appearance for the Canadian and Brazilian duo, who were coming off a doubles victory last week at the National Bank Open in Montreal.
