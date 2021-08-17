Canada's Auger-Aliassime advances to 2nd round of Western & Southern Open with straight-sets win
Montreal native defeats Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (0), 6-3
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatched Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in first-round action Monday at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament.
Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed from Montreal, advanced with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory.
Fucsovics forced the first-set tie-breaker but it was the Canadian who then dominated, reeling off seven straight points for the set.
There was a rain delay early in the second set, When play resumed, Auger-Aliassime took control as he broke three consecutive times to secure the match.
Auger-Aliassime recorded 23 winners and won 68 per cent of first-serve points.
WATCH | Canada's Auger-Aliassime cruises past Fucsovics in opener:
French Open finalist withdraws due to visa issues
French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has withdrawn from the Cincinnati tournament due to visa issues that she hopes to have sorted out in time so she can compete in the U.S. Open, the Russian said on Monday.
Pavlyuchenkova, who fell in the second round last week in Montreal, was the 16th seed in Cincinnati and scheduled to play her opening match against American Bernarda Pera on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately I have to withdraw from Western & Southern Open. Still in Canada, I am waiting for my U.S. visa," she wrote on Twitter. "Hopefully, I'll get it soon and will be there in time for the U.S. Open."
Pavlyuchenkova competed at this year's Tokyo Olympics where she lost to eventual champion Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals of the women's singles competition but captured gold in the mixed doubles event with Andrey Rublev.
With files from Reuters
