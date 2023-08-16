Canada's Denis Shapovalov withdraws from U.S. Open due to knee injury

Denis Shapovalov is pulling out of the U.S. Open.

The tennis star from Richmond Hill, Ont., made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Shapovalov stated that he had done everything he could to be healthy for the Grand Slam event, but needs more time to recover from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old had withdrawn from the recent National Bank Open in Toronto because of the same injury.

Despite doing everything possible to be 100% healthy in time for <a href="https://twitter.com/usopen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usopen</a>, my knee needs more time and I sadly have to withdraw. That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I’m really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year! 💔 <a href="https://t.co/aQmAvF7DUs">pic.twitter.com/aQmAvF7DUs</a> —@denis_shapo

Shapovalov, currently ranked 22nd in the world, last competed at Wimbledon, where he fell to Roman Safiullin in four sets on July 3.

Whether Shapovalov will be able to return to action for the Davis Cup in Bologna, Italy — where Canada is the defending champion and opens play Sept. 12-17 — is unknown.