Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez advances to main draw at Top Seed Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the main draw at the Top Seed Open after defeating Australia's Arina Rodionova on Monday in Lexington Ky.
Montreal teen defeats Australia's Arina Rodionova at tennis tournament in Kentucky
Canada's Leylah Fernandez has advanced to the main draw at the Top Seed Open.
The 17-year-old Fernandez downed Australia's Arina Rodionova 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the tournament's main draw through qualifiers.
The teenager from Montreal secured the match in one hour 20 minutes.
The 30-year-old Rodionova didn't help her cause with eight double faults, including five in the deciding set.
Fernandez, the 2019 French Open junior girls champion, will play American Sloane Stephens in the first round of the main draw.
She beat Stephens in March at the Monterrey Open, before the COVID-19 pandemic put WTA Tour play on hold through the spring.
Fernandez returned to the court in late June at the Credit One Bank Invitational in Charleston, S.C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.