Andreescu soars into Thailand Open semis with straight-sets victory
Top-seeded Canadian downs Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 7-6 (3)
Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the semifinal of the Thailand Open tennis tournament with a 6-0, 7-6 (3) win over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on Friday.
Andreescu, the tournament's top seed, has yet to drop a set at the event.
She dominated the first set, winning 73.7 per cent of service points and 72.2 per cent of return points while breaking the fifth-seeded Kostyuk three times on four chances.
The native of Mississauga, Ont., seemed poised for another easy set, but Kostyuk rallied from 5-1 down to take a 6-5 second-set lead.
WATCH | Andreescu ousts Kostyuk:
Kostyuk was more opportunistic than her opponent in the second, converting both of her break point chances to offset Andreescu's two breaks from seven opportunities.
Andreescu recovered to set up her ninth career semifinal and will face Ukrainian veteran Lesia Tsurenko on Saturday. It will be their first career meeting on the WTA Tour.
Andreescu is looking for her first tournament win since 2019 when she won the U.S. Open, as well as high-level events in Toronto and Indian Wells, Calif.
