Content
Tennis

Canada's Bianca Andreescu through to quarterfinals at Thailand Open

Top seed downs Russia's Anastasia Zakharova 6-2, 7-5

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player leans to her right and hits the ball with her racquet.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu, seen above in January, advanced to the Thailand Open quarterfinals on Thursday with a straight-sets victory over Russia's Anastasia Zakharova. (Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press)

Top-seed Bianca Andreescu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open tennis tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Russia's Anastasia Zakharova on Thursday.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., wrapped up the match on her first match point when Zakharova returned Andreescu's serve into the net.

Andreescu, the world No. 42, had four aces while allowing none, and was perfect on four break point chances in her first WTA Tour match against Zakharova.

Zakharova, ranked 96th in the world, was good on her only break-point opportunity.

WATCH | Andreescu downs Zakharova:

Andreescu advances to quarterfinals of the Thailand Open

4 hours ago
Duration 2:37
Andreescu will next face fifth-seed Marta Kostyuk.

It will be the first career meeting between Andreescu and the Ukrainian, who is ranked 60th in the world.

