Canada's Auger-Aliassime overcomes Huesler to advance at Swiss Indoors
No. 7 De Minaur, No. 8 Musetti upset in 1st-round matches
Third-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime beat 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 Swiss wild-card entry Marc-Andrea Huesler at the Swiss Indoors on Wednesday.
Auger-Aliassime will next face 28th-ranked Serb Miomir Kecmanovic as he seeks his third consecutive title and a spot in the ATP Finals.
He currently sits seventh in the points race for the eight-man event, but 10th-place Novak Djokovic is guaranteed a spot due to his Wimbledon victory.
The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors.
Alcaraz's serve was broken once and he trailed 2-0 in the second set before reeling off six straight games against the 35th-ranked Dutchman.
Two seeded players lost their first-round matches, with No. 7 Alex de Minaur falling 6-2, 7-5 against 25th-ranked teenager Holger Rune.
In the previous Swiss Indoors edition, in 2019 before the tournament was cancelled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, De Minaur lost in the final as Roger Federer won a record 10th title at his hometown event.
Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti cruised through the first set before losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the 34-year-old Spaniard.
In a second-round match, Arthur Rinderknech beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-4.
With files from CBC Sports
