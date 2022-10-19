Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov marches into Stockholm Open quarter-finals with straight-sets win

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on his way to the Stockholm Open quarter-finals after a 6-4, 7-5 win over Antoine Bellier on Wednesday.

Canadian fires 8 aces, never faces breakpoint in victory over Switzerland's Bellier

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Denis Shapovalov, seen above at the Japan Open earlier in October, beat Switzerland's Antoine Bellier in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals at the Stockholm Open. (Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired eight aces and broke on two of four opportunities in the victory. He also won 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

WATCH | Shapovalov blasts past Bellier:

Shapovalov moves into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open

1 hour ago
Duration 2:33
2019 champion Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Switzerland's Antoine Bellier 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.

Bellier, of Switzerland, went without a single breakpoint opportunity in the loss.

Shapovalov, 23, received a bye into the second round as the fourth seed in the tournament.

He will next face the winner between J.J. Wolf and Alex de Minaur on Thursday.

