Denis Shapovalov marches into Stockholm Open quarter-finals with straight-sets win
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on his way to the Stockholm Open quarter-finals after a 6-4, 7-5 win over Antoine Bellier on Wednesday.
Canadian fires 8 aces, never faces breakpoint in victory over Switzerland's Bellier
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on his way to the Stockholm Open quarter-finals after a 6-4, 7-5 win over Antoine Bellier on Wednesday.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired eight aces and broke on two of four opportunities in the victory. He also won 86 per cent of his first-serve points.
WATCH | Shapovalov blasts past Bellier:
Bellier, of Switzerland, went without a single breakpoint opportunity in the loss.
Shapovalov, 23, received a bye into the second round as the fourth seed in the tournament.
He will next face the winner between J.J. Wolf and Alex de Minaur on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?