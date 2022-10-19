Denis Shapovalov marches into Stockholm Open quarter-finals with straight-sets win

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on his way to the Stockholm Open quarter-finals after a 6-4, 7-5 win over Antoine Bellier on Wednesday.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired eight aces and broke on two of four opportunities in the victory. He also won 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

WATCH | Shapovalov blasts past Bellier:

Shapovalov moves into the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open Duration 2:33 2019 champion Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Switzerland's Antoine Bellier 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.

Bellier, of Switzerland, went without a single breakpoint opportunity in the loss.

Shapovalov, 23, received a bye into the second round as the fourth seed in the tournament.

He will next face the winner between J.J. Wolf and Alex de Minaur on Thursday.