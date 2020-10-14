Denis Shapovalov books spot in quarters at St. Petersburg Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the quarter-finals of the St. Petersburg Open.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-1, 6-4 in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 500 event on Thursday.

Shapovalov, the world No. 12, saved all five break points he faced and won 89 per cent of points when he got his first serve in during the hard-court match.

The Canadian will face No. 5 seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Friday.

No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is scheduled to face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in a second-round match later Thursday.

Querrey accused of leaving Russia despite positive test

U.S. tennis player Sam Querrey was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane, organizers of the St. Petersburg Open said on Thursday.

The tournament said Querrey and his wife tested positive on Sunday, the day before main draw play started. They tested negative on arrival in Russia four days earlier. He was withdrawn from the competition and the family was asked to isolate together at a hotel.

In a statement, the tournament said Querrey did not open the door to doctors who came to examine the family on Monday, saying his baby son was sleeping, and the family then left the hotel before a second scheduled examination the next day.

"Sam Querrey, as the hotel's security cameras identified, left the hotel together with his family at 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 13 without informing the reception service. As Querrey told an ATP representative, he left Russia with his family on a private plane," the tournament said, citing information from the ATP Tour.

The ATP said it was investigating an incident at the tournament, but did not name Querrey.

"The ATP is aware of an incident regarding a player's serious breach of protocol relating to COVID-19 at this week's St. Petersburg Open," the tour said.