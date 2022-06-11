Kyrgios says he faced racist abuse from crowd in Stuttgart Open loss to Murray
'When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?,' says Australian
Nick Kyrgios said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during a semifinal loss to Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday.
The Australian posted on Instagram following the 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Murray that he had heard abusive comments from the stands.
"When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?" he wrote on Instagram. "I understand that my behaviour isn't the best all the time — but `you little black sheep' `shut up and play' little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up."
Kyrgios was given a point penalty for breaking his racket at the end of the first-set tiebreaker, and then a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second set after he approached the crowd and appeared to ask: "What did you say?" Kyrgios then sat down and did not continue the match until he had spoken with the tournament supervisor.
Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 when he plays second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.
Murray stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.
- Canada's Auger-Aliassime suffers shocking defeat to world No. 205 Van Rijthoven in Libema Open semifinals
Berrettini prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved a set point in the first-set tiebreaker and needed three match points to close out the win.
Murray and Berrettini each won one of their two career meetings, with Berrettini the victor in their only grass-court match at Queen's Club last year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?