Shapovalov exits Stuttgart Open early with loss to 61st-ranked Otte
Fellow Canadian Auger-Aliassime reaches quarter-finals at Libema Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated early once again.
The Richmond Hill, Ont., native was upset by home favourite Oscar Otte 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday.
Otte, of Germany, is through to the quarter-finals, where he'll face French player Benjamin Bonzi.
Shapovalov also lost his first match at the French Open, where he fell to 28th-ranked Holger Rune of Denmark.
WATCH | Shapovalov falls to Otte in Stuttgart:
Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fared better against a local favourite at the Libema Open in the Netherlands, beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (2), 7-6( 5) to advance to the quarter-finals.
The Montrealer is seeded second in the grass-court tournament.
WATCH | Auger-Aliassime beats Griekspoor:
Back in Stuttgart, two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach the quarte-finals.
The 35-year-old Murray dropped his intensity in the second set but saved three set points as he rallied from 5-2 down to win in 1 hour, 42 minutes.
Murray missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. He reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, when he was beaten by Denis Kudla.
Murray's bid to reach the Stuttgart semifinals will be tested next by the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker.
Italy's Lorenzo Sonego defeated another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in their match that had been suspended on Wednesday due to rain. Sonego next plays second-seeded compatriot Matteo Berrettini.
With files from CBC Sports
