Shapovalov saves 6 set points to beat Fritz, Auger-Aliassime pulls out at San Diego Open
Shapovalov overcomes big deficit to reach 1st quarterfinal since Wimbledon
Denis Shapovalov erased a big deficit and six set points in the opener en route to a 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz at the San Diego Open on Thursday to reach his first quarterfinal since Wimbledon.
The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, a 22-year-old left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., fell behind 4-1, love-40 at the outset.
Fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, pulled out of Thursday's match because of an upper leg injury. August Holmgren moved into the draw to replace the No. 3 seed.
"It was happening quick out there," said Shapovalov, who had a first-round bye while Fritz played — and won — on Monday. "Super happy to kind of just, like, dig my way out of it."
WATCH l Canadian Denis Shapovalov nabs gritty win over Taylor Fritz in San Diego:
He to hold serve there and eventually get to 4-all. Fritz earned his first two set points while leading 6-5 as Shapovalov served; one went away with a service winner, the other with a forehand winner.
Then, in the tiebreaker, Fritz went up 6-3 and wound up with a total of four more set points, the last of which came at 7-6 after Shapovalov netted a forehand and screamed at himself.
Tiebreaker win a 'confidence booster'
That's when everything changed. Shapovalov used a volley winner to save that one, sparking a run in which he collected 15 of 17 points to take that set and a 3-0 lead in the second.
"After I yelled ... I released myself and allowed myself to free up and just play really, really good tennis from there on. I felt like I was much more relaxed and free from that moment on," Shapovalov said. "And obviously, when you win a set like this, it's a confidence booster and I was trying to take advantage of that."
Later Thursday, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was scheduled to play No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway, and No. 9 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy faced 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda.
Norrie got to his career-best ninth quarterfinal of the season by eliminating No. 8 seed Dan Evans 7-6 (3), 6-3 in an all-British matchup.
Another seeded player bowed out when No. 5 Hubert Hurkacz, a Wimbledon semifinalist, lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to Aslan Karatsev, an Australian Open semifinalist in February.
Karatsev next meets Grigor Dimitrov or Holmgren, who plays tennis at the University of San Diego and lost in qualifying for the hard-court tournament that was added to the ATP schedule when Asian events were called off because of the pandemic.
