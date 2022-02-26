Andrey Rublev bests Vesely for Dubai title, 2nd singles tournament victory in past week
Russian also won doubles title with Ukraine's Denys Molchanov on Sunday
Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.
The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.
Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals and reached the final by outlasting Canada's Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.
"Both of us were super tired," Rublev said in his on-court interview. "I didn't expect this because I didn't have time to adapt. It's an amazing feeling. I feel super happy."
WATCH | Rublev claims Dubai title, 2nd win in a week:
On Friday, Rublev wrote "No War Please" on a TV camera moments after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.
WATCH | Russian tennis star writes 'No War Please' on camera, after match:
