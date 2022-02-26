Skip to Main Content
Andrey Rublev bests Vesely for Dubai title, 2nd singles tournament victory in past week

Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Russian also won doubles title with Ukraine's Denys Molchanov on Sunday

The Associated Press ·
Russia's Andrey Rublev holds the Dubai Championships trophy after defeating Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Gray/Getty Images)

The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.

Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals and reached the final by outlasting Canada's Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.

"Both of us were super tired," Rublev said in his on-court interview. "I didn't expect this because I didn't have time to adapt. It's an amazing feeling. I feel super happy."

On Friday, Rublev wrote "No War Please" on a TV camera moments after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.

