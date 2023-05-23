Content
Canada's Fernandez through to 2nd round at Morocco Open with win over Spain's Fita Boluda

Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the second round of the Morocco Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Spain's Angela Fita Boluda on Tuesday in Rabat.

Canadian Zhao advances to 2nd round of French Open qualifying

A women's tennis player reaches for the ball.
Leylah Fernandez of Canada, seen above at the 2023 ITF World Tennis Tour W100 Madrid on Wednesday, won her first-round match against Spain's Angela Fita Boluda at the Morocco Open on Tuesday. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images for ITF)

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won 76.3 per cent of service points, compared to 64.9 per cent for Fita Boluda.

The Canadian also converted four of her eight breakpoint chances, though she gave two of those back as she was only able to defend one of the three break points she faced.

Fernandez will next face American Peyton Stearns in the round of 16 of the clay-court event.

The Morocco Open is a tune-up tournament for the French Open. Main draw play at the second tennis Grand Slam of the season begins Sunday.

Zhao takes down Kawa

Canada's Carol Zhao advanced to the second round of the French Open women's qualifying tournament with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 win over Poland's Katarzyna Kawa in Paris on Tuesday.

Zhao, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won nine break points on 11 chances in a game where both players had trouble holding serve.

Zhao will next face Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic. Bejlek is ranked 180th in the world, three spots below Zhao.

Zhao was the only Canadian to advance in qualifying on Tuesday. Toronto's Katherine Sebov was defeated 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 by Croatia's Petra Marcinko, while in men's competition Montreal's Gabriel Diallo fell 6-4, 7-6 (6) to Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov.

