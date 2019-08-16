Ash Barty on track for No. 1 ranking; Andy Murray to skip U.S. Open

Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open for the first time and moved a step closer to the No. 1 world ranking.

Barty overcame another challenging start for a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 victory over Maria Sakkari on Friday. With one more win, she can move up to No. 1 heading into the U.S. Open.

It was the second straight day that Barty rallied after dropping the first set. The French Open champion fought off a match point during a three-set win over Anett Kontaveit on Thursday.

On the men's side, top-ranked Novak Djokovic plays the final match Friday against Lucas Pouille.

Seven-time champion Roger Federer was upset on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Scotsman Andy Murray accepted a wild-card invitation to next week's Winston-Salem Open to continue his singles comeback, but he has decided to skip the U.S. Open.

He told BBC Sport that he won't play doubles at the season's final Grand Slam event, which begins Aug. 26 in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

"My goal is to get back playing at the level that I want to on the singles court, and I've decided that I need to focus all my energies on that right now," Murray told BBC Sport. "The U.S. Open, doubles and mixed, can be another couple of weeks that you are slowing things down."

Murray, a former world No. 1, made his return to singles Monday at the Western & Southern Open near Cincinnati, losing 6-4, 6-4 in the first round to Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

The Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina, which begins Sunday, is an ATP 250 tournament that most of the world's top 50 players skip in order to prepare for the U.S. Open.

"What I need now is matches. I want to get myself back on the singles court and keep testing myself. Winston-Salem is a perfect place for me to do that," Murray said.

Murray, 32, lost in the first round of the Australian Open in January before undergoing a hip resurfacing surgery that he hoped would ease the pain that had plagued him for the previous 20 months.