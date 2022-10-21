Canada's Auger-Aliassime defeats Evans to reach semifinals at European Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of Great Britain in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal.

Against Evans, Auger-Aliassime had nine aces, won 33 receiving points and only had one double fault.

Shapovalov falls in quarter-finals at Stockholm Open

Fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov was eliminated in the quarter-finals at the Stockholm Open in straight sets earlier on Friday.

The No. 4 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., fell 6-2, 7-6(4) to fifth seed Alex de Minaur for his second loss to the Australian this year.

Shapovalov reached the quarters with a win over Switzerland's Antoine Bellier on Wednesday. The 23-year-old made it to the last two finals in Stockholm, winning his first and only ATP Tour title there in 2019.

Shapovalov is expected to compete next week at the ATP 500 event in Vienna. He was confirmed on Friday as a member of Canada's team for the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals next month in Spain.

De Minaur will next face seventh seed Holger Rune of Denmark, who turned the tables on second seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

No. 1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece handled Sweden's Mikael Ymer 7-5, 6-3 to reach the semifinals, where he will face Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori.

Ruusuvuori surprised American third seed Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-2 in less than 65 minutes, winning a whopping 26 of 27 first-service points (96.3 per cent).