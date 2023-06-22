Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Tennis

Canada's Rebecca Marino advances to quarterfinals at Rothesay Classic

Canada's Rebecca Marino outlasted American Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Rothesay Classic.

Vancouver native downs American Emina Bektas at Wimbledon warmup tournament

The Canadian Press ·
A tennis player hits a shot.
Canada's Rebecca Marino, seen above in March, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Classic on Thursday. (Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press)

Canada's Rebecca Marino outlasted American Emina Bektas 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (1) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Rothesay Classic.

Marino, from Vancouver, needed two hours 15 minutes to complete the second-round victory at the Wimbledon warm-up event. She had a 21-11 edge in aces.

The 32-year-old Canadian is currently ranked 90th in the WTA Tour rankings. She'll next face 39th-ranked Lin Zhu of China, who topped Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-0.

The WTA 250-level grass-court tournament continues through Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now