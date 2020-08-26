Raonic cruises to Western & Southern Open quarters after straight set win over Murray
Thornhill, Ont., native will face Serbia's Filip Krajinovic in next round
Novak Djokovic's neck felt much better, and his tennis looked much better, in a 6-2, 6-4 victory over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren at the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday that improved the No. 1-ranked man to 20-0 in 2020.
Canada's Milos Raonic also advanced to the quarterfinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Britain's Andy Murray. Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., had 10 aces and won 88 per cent of first-serve points.
This is the first ATP tournament in more than five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Djokovic was treated by a trainer and played sluggishly in his opening match Monday, he took control from the outset against Sandgren and saved all four break points he faced.
WATCH | Raonic defeats Great Britain's Murray in straight sets:
The Western & Southern Open is usually held in Ohio but was moved to the U.S. Open's site in Flushing Meadows this year to make for a two-event, no-spectator "bubble" amid the pandemic.
Djokovic tested positive for the novel coronavirus in June after organizing a series of exhibition matches in Serbia and Croatia, where fans were allowed and masks and social distancing were not mandated.
Djokovic was asked about the idea of finishing this unusual and truncated year undefeated.
"Look, anything is possible. ... I don't want to count that out, I mean, especially because of the fact that we don't know how the post-U.S. tour season is going to look like — whether we are going to play, whether there is going to be another lockdown in Europe or not. We are hoping not," he said. "Right now, it's not something I'm thinking about. It's not my goal, actually, to go unbeaten, but I wouldn't complain if I do."
Quarterfinal draw
Djokovic will face 34th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal in the top half of the draw will be defending champion Daniil Medvedev against No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.
The No. 3-seeded Medvedev's 2019 title at the Western & Southern Open was part of a stretch in which he reached the finals at six consecutive tournaments, including a runner-up finish to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open.
Reilly Opelka, a 6-foot-11 American who is ranked 39th, delivered 19 aces and knocked off 2019 U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6 (4). Opelka next meets No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) winner over No. 16 John Isner.
Raonic will next play Filip Krajinovic, who beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-1. Serena Williams was to play Maria Sakkari later Tuesday.
Women's quarterfinal matchups set earlier in the day were two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka against Anett Kontaveit, former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka against Ons Jabeur, and 83rd-ranked American qualifier Jessica Pegula against No. 14 Elise Mertens. Pegula beat No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
