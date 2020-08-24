Milos Raonic into round of 16 at Western & Southern Open
Milos Raonic beat Great Britain's Daniel Evans 6-3. 7-5 in a second-round match at the opening tournament in the ATP Tour's restart on Monday.
Will face winner of Alexander Zverev-Andy Murray match
Canada's Milos Raonic has advanced to the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Great Britain's Daniel Evans 6-3. 7-5 in a second-round match at the opening tournament in the ATP Tour's restart on Monday.
Raonic, ranked 30th, rode his big serve to victory against the world No. 28.
The Canadian never faced a break point and won 89 per cent of his points on his first serve.
Raonic had 23 aces, 18 more than Evans.
Raonic will next face the winner of a match between No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany and British wild-card entrant Andy Murray.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.