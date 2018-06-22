Novak Djokovic reaches Queen's semis with landmark win

Novak Djokovic became the 10th man to register 800 victories since the Open Era began in 1968 when he beat France's Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Queen's Club semifinals.

Djokovic, a 12-time Grand Slam champion, follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Connors (1,256), Roger Federer (1,156), Ivan Lendl (1,068), Guillermo Vilas (949), Rafael Nadal (903), John McEnroe(881), Andre Agassi(870), Ilie Nastase(846) and Stefan Edberg(801).

The 31-year-old Serb will meet Jeremy Chardy or Frances Tiafoe after qualifying for only his second semifinal since last year's Eastbourne Championship.

Top-seeded Marin Cilic also went through with a 7-6 (3) 6-2 win over 2010 champion Sam Querrey.

Cilic next faces Nick Kyrgios, who eliminated defending champion Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

The Croatian player hit 10 aces and dropped only three points on his first serve against American Querrey. He didn't give him a break point chance, and broke twice.

Kyrgios again served 32 aces against Lopez, as he did in beating Kyle Edmund on Thursday, matching his personal best.