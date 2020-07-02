Skip to Main Content
Tennis star Novak Djokovic, wife test negative for coronavirus 10 days after positive result
Tennis

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, wife test negative for coronavirus 10 days after positive result

Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.

Djokovic previously tested positive for virus playing in exhibition series he organized

The Associated Press ·
The top-ranked player and other tennis stars tested positive for the virus after playing in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. (Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus, his media team said Thursday, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.

The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was observed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.

"Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade," his media team said in a statement.

Both Djokovic and his wife had no symptoms and were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive, the statement said.

WATCH | Djokovic and other Adria Tour players test positive:

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 following an exhibition event he organized in Croatia. The men's world No. 1 tennis player was one of four participants of the controversial Adria Tour exhibition tournament to be infected, providing a cautionary tale in a sport trying to responsibly re-launch. 2:15

The news comes amid a new spike of coronavirus cases in Serbia and the reintroduction of some restrictive measures, such as compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing.

Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has also said he has the virus.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now